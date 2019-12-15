Cooden Beach ‘under attack’ from surging seas, says resident

A resident says the coastline of Cooden Beach is ‘under attack’ from surging seas.

Adrian Praill, of Cooden Drive, took a number of shocking photos of the waves lashing the beach today (Sunday).

The resident said, “This is the most beach lost I’ve seen since living here for the last nine years!

“How safe are our gardens?”

This comes after stormy weather this weekend, with rough seas, heavy rain, and gale-force winds lashing our shores.

A recent report said nearby Pevensey Bay is on track to lose 131ft of land to the sea in the next 20 years.

