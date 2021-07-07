Cooksbridge water pipeline to be replaced after bursting six times

Roadworks

The pipeline on the A275, Cooksbridge Road, has burst six times during the last seven years, causing interruptions to local residents’ water supplies.

Work is planned to start on 19 July and is expected to take five months to complete.

Jeremy Dufour, Project Manager for South East Water said: “It’s vital we replace this 700m section of old main along the A275 to help secure top-quality drinking water supplies to the community.

“We will be carrying out work between the junction of Chandlers Mead and north of the junction with Town Littleworth Road.”

As a safety precaution for pedestrians, motorists and their workforce, the company will use temporary traffic lights along the A275 for the duration of the work.

Mr Dufour said: “We are also closing Hamsey Lane from its junction with the A275 for a period during our works so that we can make connections to our existing pipework in this location.

“The diversion route has been agreed with East Sussex Highways and will be clearly signposted for the duration of the work.

“We will have advanced warning signs to remind road users nearer the time and keep our dedicated webpage updated with these details.

“If we do not carry out this project the risk of further bursts in the future increases which can result in customers going without water and disruptive emergency repairs.