Coping with loss: "it's a happy show about death"

Death isn't the end. It simply means that someone we love is with us in a brilliant and new way.

That's the premise for Moon River, a new play by Phoebe Hyder, a member of Chichester Festival Theatre’s artist development programme.

The piece will be in Chichester’s newest theatre The Nest (between the main theatre building and the car park) on Thursday, August 14, Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16 at 8pm – a non-verbal, solo, semi-autobiographical performance, blending puppetry, movement and immersive visuals to explore grief, memory and the quiet intimacy of fly fishing.

In a quiet cabin tucked beside the River Findhorn in Scotland, a girl tries to remember how to tie a fishing fly. Feathers, thread and memory twist together as objects wake and the past floods in.

Using the new extended reality technique XR to create a truly immersive experience, drawing on motion capture and new technologies, the piece works across all the senses – even to produce the smell of the fishing cabin, a place which represents something Phoebe and her late father shared.

“It's about my dad. My dad passed away I was 20 from terminal cancer. But the story is about how the people that have gone are still with us. I used to go fly fishing with dad and that's why the story is set there.”

Featured in the show is a recording of sounds from the river where he used to fish.

“It's a show about grief but it is saying that the people have gone are still with us, just in a new and brilliant way. I would say that it's a happy show about death. We don't deal with death very well in the UK. We don't talk about it but I feel that we should celebrate someone’s passing. That is the way that we honour that person. It's about celebrating life. The whole idea of the puppetry is that it's bringing something back to life. You are moving into a childlike state where you have the greatest feelings. It is going to be an incredibly beautiful and immersive show.”

Phoebe, originally from Dorking, lives in Chichester now: “I have lived here for about three years. I'm a professional actor and puppeteer and I graduated from Guildford School of Acting in 2017. I've been freelancing at the Festival Theatre since 2021 and I ended up teaching as part of the outreach programme and teaching puppetry here.”

But then things aligned with the artist development programme: “And it is just fantastic. It is very rare that you get the chance to create your own work. Actually this is the very first time that I've created something of my own with my own creative team. It is really exciting.”

The show is part of the Future Theatre Makers Festival, five shows from the Chichester Festival Theatre artistic development programme across various dates between August 4-16.