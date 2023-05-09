Coronation Celebrations at Fontwell's Westergate House care home

Westergate House in Fontwell celebrated the Coronation in style with three street parties on Saturday, one for each of the homes units.

A Coronation Trifle

There was fun and laughter as residents family and friends arrived to be part of the afternoons celebrations.

They welcomed over 50 family and friends who all enjoyed the musical entertainment provided by Westergate’s very own Head of Lifestyles Lee who sang hits from Nat King Cole to George Ezra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also had The Guitar Man - Leo who played and sang classic sing along songs for all to enjoy.

Coronation celebrations

Food was aplenty during the afternoon with Head Chef Chris and his team providing the most amazing buffet across the whole home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He even created the official coronation quiche for residents and their families to feast on. For dessert there was quite a spectacular truffle on offer for everyone too.