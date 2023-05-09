Coronation Celebrations at Fontwell's Westergate House care home

There was fun and laughter as residents family and friends arrived to be part of the afternoons celebrations.
They welcomed over 50 family and friends who all enjoyed the musical entertainment provided by Westergate’s very own Head of Lifestyles Lee who sang hits from Nat King Cole to George Ezra.
They also had The Guitar Man - Leo who played and sang classic sing along songs for all to enjoy.
Food was aplenty during the afternoon with Head Chef Chris and his team providing the most amazing buffet across the whole home.
He even created the official coronation quiche for residents and their families to feast on. For dessert there was quite a spectacular truffle on offer for everyone too.
A truly fantastic day that all residents and their family and friends enjoyed.