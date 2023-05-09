Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
54 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
3 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
5 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Coronation Celebrations at Fontwell's Westergate House care home

Westergate House in Fontwell celebrated the Coronation in style with three street parties on Saturday, one for each of the homes units.

By Lee AustinContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 14:24 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:25 BST
A Coronation Trifle A Coronation Trifle
A Coronation Trifle

There was fun and laughter as residents family and friends arrived to be part of the afternoons celebrations.

They welcomed over 50 family and friends who all enjoyed the musical entertainment provided by Westergate’s very own Head of Lifestyles Lee who sang hits from Nat King Cole to George Ezra.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also had The Guitar Man - Leo who played and sang classic sing along songs for all to enjoy.

Most Popular
Coronation celebrationsCoronation celebrations
Coronation celebrations

Food was aplenty during the afternoon with Head Chef Chris and his team providing the most amazing buffet across the whole home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He even created the official coronation quiche for residents and their families to feast on. For dessert there was quite a spectacular truffle on offer for everyone too.

A truly fantastic day that all residents and their family and friends enjoyed.

Related topics:CoronationFood