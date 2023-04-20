Coronation exhibition at Crypt Gallery

With an exhibition called This Scepter’d Isle, running between 3 and 8 May at Seaford’s Crypt Gallery, Last Minute Artists will not only be playing with their various ideas of monarchy but inviting some of the local area’s most imaginative artists to celebrate Britain’s glorious landscapes, manners and customs at the time of the coronation of King Charles III.

Crowned with repurposed plastic site helmets are, left to right, Sue Casebourne, Sally-Mae Joseph, Geraldine Edmonds, Sarah Gregson, Andrea Hargreaves and Nigel Goss

Expect surprises wherever you turn, with outrageous crowns made from discarded plastics ranging from disposable safety helmets to milk bottle tops, part of a major installation created by LMA’s Nigel Goss and the team of Sarah Gregson, Geraldine Edmonds, Sue Casebourne, Sally-Mae Joseph and Andrea Hargreaves. The group has been hugely helped by the town’s own ‘Planksy’ whose anonymous sculptures and models appear all over the district, and is supporting Plastic Free Seaford.

This is very much a show for all the family, with plenty to do and look at for children of all ages. Make sure you’ve got your phone in your pocket to take pictures of each other imitating the royal life. LMA will be providing the materials for you and your children to colour and fit kingly outfits.

On show will be an eclectic collection of work ranging from wall art to textiles and ceramics, stained glass to mosaics as well as a great selection of delectable but affordable bits and pieces from cards to bookmarks, some with a coronation theme. Artists include Franzi Wieser whose woven scarfs and cosy throws use natural wools and dyes from the UK, Robin Shell whose hangings reflect the sea and the sky and Adele Walsh who has fast earned a name for her quirky stained glass designs.

Eileen Counsell works in mixed media and likes to do linocuts, small stained glass work and felting. Mandy Turner will be selling her animal-themed collection headlined by mugs and Sally-Mae Joseph has been keeping the kiln hot for her jugs and pots. There will also be work from potter and painter Kath Dawson and Ethel Trigg will be there with her popular and often humorous mosaics.

On the walls will be thoughtful work from Palo Almond whose studies of trees and snowscapes have captivated visitors to other LMA exhibitions and from Janet Roland who is inspired by her own woodland garden and by sweeping landscapes captured in acrylics.

LMA loves to do a bit of talent spotting and encouraging people to exhibit, so also enjoy the work of LMA newcomers Clarissa Pope, Angela Race and Kitty Oakley.

Entry to the Church Street gallery, open between 10.30am and 4.30pm every day, is free. The gallery, now run by SCIP (Sussex Contemporary Illustrators and Printmakers) is inclusive, friendly and bright. You should be bowled over but there’s no need to curtsey.

