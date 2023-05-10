Coronation street party a success in Thompson Road, Newhaven

The Thompson Road Coronation Street Party on Sunday May 7 was organised by Tricia Gostock from Denton Community Challenge and Francesca Lowton from Havens Food Cooperative with volunteers from both community groups.

Thompson Road Street Party

The event was a great success and we had an amazing turn out with the community coming to celebrate the coronation together.

The event was funded by Newhaven Town Council and had help from many local groups including Denton Community Primary School who provided the tables and chairs, St Leonards Church in Denton who made over 150 picnic plates for the event, The fire brigade (green watch) who helped us put up and take down the bunting, and several local stores including the Co-op in Newhaven who provided table decorations, and Morrisons who provided the sandwich fillings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event featured a bar run by volunteers from Denton Community Challenge which raised money for Havens Community Hub. There were also amazing food stalls - Bushnelli’s coffee cart/barbecue, honey bakes cakes, Sophie’s sweets and Charlie’s Ice Cream Van.

There was entertainment for the children with DJ Keith providing music, Queen Elsa from Becca’s Facepainting and Sam Jones the Magician putting on a show. The children from Norcross Dance Centre in Denton opened the event with a brilliant dance routine.

A games stall was run by South Heighton Bonfire Society raising money for their event this year and a children’s tombola was set up raising money for HCTP.

Commemorative badges were also given out to children on the day as a token from the event and prizes donated by Honey Bakes were won in the children’s costume competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denton Community Challenge and Havens Food Cooperative really enjoyed organising this event for the community and can’t wait to host more in the future.