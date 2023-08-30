The death of a 26-year-old man, who fell from his jet-ski off the coast in West Sussex, has been ruled as an accident.

Emergency services responded to a report of a ‘medical incident’ in the sea at Worthing beach, shortly before 6pm on Monday, May 29.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency then confirmed a man had become ‘separated from his jet ski’ off the coast at Goring-by-Sea.

Sussex Police said a 26-year-old man was taken to Worthing Hospital in Lyndhurst Road, where sadly he was later declared deceased.

A Coastguard Recue Team and RNLI lifeboat volunteers from Littlehampton off the coast at Goring after the jet ski accident in May. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The victim has since been named as Alexander Clear – a delivery driver from Banstead, Surrey.

Following an investigation, an inquest at Edes House in Chichester commenced on June 5.

Sally Morgan, His Majesty’s Assistant Coroner for West Sussex, Brighton and Hove, reached a conclusion on Tuesday (August 29).

The medical cause of death was listed, on the record of inquest, as a head injury – caused by the fall. The death was officially recorded as an accident.

This was the second tragic death to occur on the same bank holiday weekend in May. On the Sunday (May 28), a man in his 70s died after getting into difficulty while paddle-boarding off Worthing beach.

A council spokesman said the weekend’s high temperatures attracted crowds to the shore, but those on the water experienced strong waves and gusty winds.

The RNLI said visitors to the beach must consider the tides, wave conditions, wind direction and water temperature before they go into the sea.

They should also ensure they know their physical limitations, check any kit they have thoroughly before going onto or into the water, wear appropriate buoyancy aids and lifejackets, and ideally stay within view of other people in case they get into difficulty and need help.

A spokesman added: “Tragically, there have been several fatalities reported from around the UK coastline this year, including these recent incidents in Worthing.

“We urge people to please respect the powers of the sea and would encourage anyone taking part in offshore activities to please be aware of the weather conditions and use all the safety equipment available to them.”

Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends who have lost their loved ones under such heartbreaking circumstances.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in calling the emergency services, our Coastal Office team, coastguards and volunteer RNLI crew who attended.

“We want everyone to enjoy a safe trip to our seaside and urge everyone to follow the advice provided by the RNLI.”

People heading to the beach or out to sea are also encouraged to ensure their phone is charged, so they can call for help or support someone who might need assistance.

If you require help at the beach or on the water, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

For more safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe at the coast and in the water see the RNLI’s safety advice.