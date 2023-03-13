Cottage Museum stewards and friends host afternoon tea party

On Thursday March 9, Trustees, Stewards and Friends of Petworth Cottage Museum met at Petworth United Reformed Church for an afternoon tea party.

"Mrs. Cummings" at work in her Sewing Room

After a brief welcome from the Chairman, Gordon Stevenson, Trustee Ann Morrill gave a very informative and illustrated talk on Needlework in Mrs. Cummings's Time i.e. late 19th to early 20th century, and covering techniques, technology, social and working conditions and health issues.

Afternoon tea was then served, followed by a showing of Olivia Maiden's film A High Price for Ginger Beer, which was shot in November 2021 at Petworth Cottage Musuem, St Giles Church Coldwaltham and Petworth Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petworth Cottage Museum, also known as Mrs. Cummings's Cottage, is a house that has been restored, redecorated, furnished and equipped as if it were 1910, when it was the home of Mrs. Mary Cummings, a seamstress who worked at home and at Petworth House.

The reconstruction takes account of the living memories of Mary, her work, her Irish Catholic background and her long tenancy of 346 High Street, Petworth from 1901 to 1930.

The museum is looking for some new stewards to welcome and guide its visitors. Most stewards volunteer for one or two afternoons a month between April and October. New stewards get a free guide book and plenty of help to become confident and knowledgeable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested and would like to know more please call Debby or Gordon Stevenson on 01798 343496, or email [email protected] or write to us at 346 High Street, Petworth, West Sussex GU28 0AU.