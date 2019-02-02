Could Wagamama still be coming to Eastbourne?

Wagamama has responded to members of the public still asking for a restaurant in Eastbourne, days after saying it had no plans to open in the town.

On Thursday, the Asian restaurant chain said on Twitter it had 'no plans' to open a restaurant in Eastbourne – despite saying in 2018 it would be launching a branch in the new Beacon extension.

After this news broke, Helen Ridley, a member of the public, tweeted Wagamama, saying: "please please please come to Eastbourne...!!!!"

In response, a Wagamama spokesman said: "We will pass on the request :)"

On the frequently asked questions section of their website, the company gave the following response to queries from those asking for a store to open in their area.

It said: "We continually look at catchment areas and the potential market in various areas.

Wagamama is one of the UK's most popular restaurant chains

"We look at our existing restaurants and any strong comparable towns and would love to be closer to all our Wagamama fans!

"Keep an eye on our social channels for updates on openings across the country!."

This comes after Carluccio's also announced on Thursday it would be scrapping plans to open a restaurant in Eastbourne.

Wagamama has been approached for clarification on its position.