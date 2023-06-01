Could you be one of Shaun’s baa-rilliant helpers in aid of Brighton hospice this autumn?

Brighton and Hove based charity Martlets is looking for 'Trail-grazers' ahead of Shaun by the Sea art trail this autumn

Photo of Martlets Nurses Guy and Jess with Shaun the Sheep

Martlets Hospice are looking for volunteers to guide their flock of over 40 giant Shaun the Sheep sculptures when they are displayed in locations across the city this autumn.

Taking place from 9 September to 5 November, Shaun by the Sea will feature over 40 individually designed large sculptures as well as 80 smaller sculptures. The charity is looking for volunteers to “help make Shaun by the Sea a success”.

Trail-grazers are key ambassadors of the trail, which is set to bring thousands of visitors to the city. They will be helping and welcoming visitors, providing information about the sculptures and signposting key destinations on our trail map. This may involve showing visitors how to download the Shaun by the Sea app, talking about sculptures, helping with ‘Shaun selfies’ and much more. At times they may also be asked to collect money for Martlets.

Photo of Shaun the Sheep Volunteers at Brighton Fringe

Shaun by the Sea’s trail-grazer volunteers will be teamed up in pairs and work four-hour shifts from 11am until 3pm on Thursday-Sunday, ideally committing one session a week throughout the eight-week event, as well as at the farewell weekend and auction.

Martlets will offer training, a snazzy ‘trail-grazer’ uniform (t-shirt and a fleece), tea and coffee and full support in your volunteering role. The Shaun by the Sea volunteer programme has been sponsored by Brighton and Hove buses, who have also offered volunteers free travel.

Georgia Ellick, Volunteering Services Development Manager at Martlets said: “Shaun by the Sea is an amazing opportunity to gain new skills, meet new people and help your local hospice. Our volunteers will help make Shaun by the Sea a success. We look forward to hearing from ewe about how you can help!”

Martlets volunteer, Wendy added: “If you’re thinking about volunteering, think no longer, just do it! There’s plenty of opportunities, there will be something you could do, and I promise you that you’ll really enjoy it.”