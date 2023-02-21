Could you take on Martlets Mannequin Challenge?

Martlets Hospice, which has nine charity shops across Brighton and Hove and coastal East Sussex, is inviting potential volunteers to complete a creative new challenge.

Photo of Martlets Volunteer at Blatchington Road Shop

Martlets staff will be touring four of their charity shops across Brighton and Hove and the Havens throughout March to meet local supporters and discuss retail volunteering opportunities. At each event, the team will be inviting visitors to take part in a mannequin challenge – a chance to create a new look for Martlets’ dummies inspired by a fun theme and using donated stock from the shop floor.

Attendees will also be able find out more about volunteering in their local shop, and the difference just four hours a week could make to Martlets providing life-changing hospice care locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dates of the mannequin challenge events are:

Thursday March 2– Martlets Peacehaven, 172 South Coast Road, Peacehaven, BN10 8SZSaturday March 11 – Martlets London Road, 89-90 London Road, Brighton, BN1 4JFThursday March 16– Martlets Western Road, 71 Western Road, Brighton, BN1 2HA.Saturday March 18 – Martlets Blatchington Road, 87 Blatchington Road, Hove, BN3 3YG

All events will take place between 10am and 3pm. The events also highlight feedback from existing volunteers about how they feel volunteering for Martlets.

Robert Parker, Head of Trading at Martlets said: “Our volunteers tell us they feel more connected to their local community and say how much they enjoy being part of the team. If you’ve got an eye for design and some time to spare for your local community, we need you! We couldn’t do what we do without our team of excellent volunteers, and we always need more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad