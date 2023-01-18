Could you volunteer at Raystede Animal Sanctuary? Find out more here

Raystede Centre For Animal Welfare needs more volunteers so the team at the Ringmer-based charity are inviting anyone interested in getting involved to one of their Volunteer Drop-in Days on Monday January 23 and Saturday January 28 from 10am to 2pm.

Volunteers are absolutely invaluable to Raystede’s work and without them it would be impossible to do so much to help animals in need.

There are many roles available, ranging from welcoming visitors and providing educational activities to working with the equine team and helping the fundraising team raise vital funds to care for the animals at Raystede.

There are offsite roles too – Raystede is opening two new charity shops in Hailsham and Uckfield so will need volunteers to sort stock, work the till and provide excellent service to customers.

Volunteering is a great way to meet new people and learn new skills. The hours are flexible, full training is provided and it’s a lot of fun!

Sam is a welcome volunteer and thoroughly enjoys being part of the team at Raystede: "The training for the role was excellent and I am now confident taking tours and advising our visitors."

If you’re passionate about animals and want to make a difference, have considered volunteering and would like to find out more, the team at Raystede would love to meet you.

Just come along to one of the Volunteer Drop-in Days, meet the team, talk to current volunteers and find out everything you need to know about becoming a volunteer for your local animal welfare charity.