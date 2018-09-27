Council ‘delighted and thrilled’ to welcome royal couple to East Sussex

East Sussex County Council spokesperson says they are ‘delighted’ to be welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the county on Wednesday (October 3).

The Royal Party will be visiting the JOFF Youth Centre at Peacehaven and the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, as well as venues in West Sussex earlier in the day.

The Peacehaven centre is a community hub which offers a range of positive activities, a ‘chill out’ area and music practice room.

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said, “We’re delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting Peacehaven during their first official joint visit to Sussex. The royal couple will have a chance to meet some of the young people from various youth forums from across the county to talk about their work on promoting mental health and wellbeing. We and the young people are thrilled at the news and everyone is really looking forward to meeting The Duke and Duchess next week.”

The day starts at Edes House, in West Street, Chichester, where they will be shown the rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence. The Sussex Declaration is one of only two contemporary handwritten ceremonial manuscript copies, the other being the signed copy housed in the National Archives in Washington D.C.

The Duke and Duchess will then travel along the coast to Bognor Regis where they will officially open the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park.

Their Royal Highnesses will then travel to Brighton where they will head to the Royal Pavilion before visiting Survivors’ Network, a charity that supports survivors of sexual violence and abuse in Sussex, speaking with service users, volunteers and staff. The final engagement of the day will be Peacehaven.

Peter Fields, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex says the Duke and Duchess are looking forward to getting to know more about Sussex and the people who live in the county. He added, “Knowing how busy Their Royal Highnesses are, it will be a great pleasure for me to welcome them to East Sussex.”