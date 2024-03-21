Council helps students Dare to Dream

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The programme motivates young people and gives them vital life skills to prepare them for their future careers. It is currently giving 1,110 Year 9 students at The Gatwick School, Hazelwick School, Ifield Community College, Oriel High School and Thomas Bennett Community College workplace experiences and the skills and confidence to fulfil their potential.

The programme is split into four parts. Three include an inspirational assembly, mentoring and a workshop, while the fourth is a workplace visit to a partnering local business.

The programme lead is radio celebrity, Jack ‘the Lad’ Hayes, who is using his skills to engage with youth audiences and tell his own story.

Submitted article

Nikki Baxter, Head of Personal Development at Thomas Bennett Community College said: “The way Jack engages with every student in the hall is so impressive – students and staff alike really enjoy his assemblies.

“The students involved in the mentoring programme enjoy the activities, one-to-one sessions and they have had such a positive impact.”

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, said: “Dare to Dream goes from strength to strength.

“I’ve been lucky enough to see first-hand the enthusiasm from the students, presenters and mentors from business. I’m delighted that we continue to support this excellent programme.”

The council has taken part in the Love Local Jobs Foundation’s initiatives for several years, supporting many thousands of Crawley students as part of its long-term commitment to the development of the skills and employment prospects of young people in Crawley.