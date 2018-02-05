Council launches campaign to rid town of dog poo

Uckfield Town Council has launched a campaign to encourage dog owners to clean up after their pets.

The message is simple: “Please bag the poo ... Any bin will do.”

The campaign will continue throughout 2018

The council said: “Whether you are a dog owner or not, we all know how unpleasant it can be to come across dog poo on the pavement or playing field. And it is even worse if you step in it or go through it with your pushchair or wheelchair.

“Not only does it smell unpleasant but also it is unhygienic and spreads diseases - some of which can have a life-changing impact.”

The council is tackling this issue in the town with a communications campaign that will continue throughout 2018.

Town Clerk Holly Goring said: “Uckfield has many lovely green open spaces and we want to make them a pleasure to visit and use. We know that most dog owners in the town are responsible and clear up after their pets.

“However, we will be running a communications campaign throughout 2018 to remind all dog owners about the importance of cleaning up the little ‘messages’ left by their dogs.”

Uckfield has a large number of litter bins sited across the town and, as part of the communications campaign, the council will be putting up posters around the playing fields and residential areas to remind people that they can bag and drop their dog poo into any litter bin.

In addition, the council is planning to introduce dog poo bag dispensers at various locations across the town.