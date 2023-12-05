Council reminds residents about changes to XL Bully legislation

The XL Bully has been added to the Dangerous Dogs Act and Crawley Borough Council is reminding residents that it will soon be against the law to sell, abandon or breed XL Bullies or own one without a Certificate of Exemption.

The sale, abandonment, gifting, breeding and rehoming of XL Bully-type dogs will be banned from 31 December 2023. It will also be illegal to have an XL Bully-type dog in a public place after this date unless suitably muzzled and on a lead.

Ownership will be illegal from 1 February 2024 unless the dog is exempted under the law and certificated accordingly. Owners will have until 31 January 2024 to apply for this exemption, which costs £92.40 per dog.

Guidance published by the government recommends XL Bully-type dog breeders should stop all breeding activity now.

To keep an XL Bully-type dog, owners must ensure they are:

Microchipped

Neutered (or if the dog is less than one year old on 31 January 2024, they must be neutered by 31 December 2024)

Kept on a lead and muzzled at all times when in public from 31 December 2023

Kept in a secure place so that they can’t escape.

Owners must also:

Have third party liability insurance cover for their dog

Be aged over 16

Show the Certificate of Exemption when asked by a police officer or council dog warden, either at the time or within five days

Let the Index of Exempt Dogs know if you change address, or your dog dies.

If you own an XL Bully-type dog, you can start preparing by making sure your dog is neutered, microchipped and trained to wear a muzzle.

The council doesn’t operate a subsidised neutering scheme or a microchipping service, but your vet may offer it. Some rescues and vet practices are offering free or low-cost microchipping and neutering services to XL bully-type dog owners and there are also muzzling courses offered by Dogs Trust and Blue Cross and the Council recommends contacting them directly for further information.

The police have the enforcement role when dealing with banned breeds and any reports relating to the XL Bully-type breeds should go to them. There are no registered breeding establishments in the borough.

Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection, said: “We realise that this is a challenge for the owners of those dogs falling under the description.

“The council is working in partnership with the police on how the ban will work in practice and we urge owners to take the steps needed in good time before this legislation takes effect.”