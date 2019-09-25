Council takes action on flooding at Martello Fields in Seaford

An ongoing problem with flooding at Martello Fields is to be resolved, Seaford Town Council said.

Flooding has been an ongoing problem for some time, said the council, but thanks to residents getting in touch with photos, the town council said it has pursued the matter further.

Inspector and health and safety officer for the council Bob Offen has been liaising with Southern Water to resolve the problem, it said.

A council spokesman said: “It appears the problem was caused by an increased flow through the Brooklyn Road Wastewater Pumping Station (WPS), which resulted in the network becoming overwhelmed due to the extremely heavy rain intensity.

“This caused the flooding in Brooklyn Road, along with other areas further along the network, such as the Martello Field.

“Now that we know what has been causing the flooding, the water company can take action to prevent future floods.”

A spokesman for Southern Water said: “I confirm we have made the necessary alternations to the Wastewater PumpingStation’s control panel, to ensure that our pumps continue to run when flow levels are high.

“This means the WPS will be able to cope with the wet weather and prevent future incidents.

“Further to this, we are currently completing an upgrade project on the Brooklyn Road Wastewater Pumping Station, which we also hope will reduce the risk of further incidents.”

The town council said it would like to thank all the residents who took the time to report the flooding and send in pictures.