Councillor backs local concerns over the state of Denton Island Newhaven

Lewes District Councillor Sean Macleod backs residents and businesses concerned about the ongoing state of Denton Island.

And he wants Lewes District Council to 'get a grip on the problem.'

He says: People are complaining about the ongoing state of Denton Island, which has been plagued by abandoned vehicles and people living in caravans.

"Councillors have raised the issue with Lewes District Council, who are believed to be the landowners, and have been met with a wall of silence regarding the clean-up and moving of the caravans to a new area. Denton Island is home to an academy trust for vulnerable children, nurseries, and other essential services, and it is vital that the area is safe."

Image of Denton Island

The Independent member for Newhaven North went on: “I am being contacted regularly by residents regarding the situation on Denton Island, which is a mess and needs urgent addressing. The abandoned cars need to be removed, and the people living in the caravans need support and need to be moved to a new location that doesn't impact businesses like they currently do.

"Newhaven is having huge investment, but it is being let down by poor enforcement from Lewes District Council, and it is time for urgent action before more businesses lose trade.”

Lewes District Council has been asked for a comment.

