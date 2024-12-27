Count-down begins for the first Hastings Comic Con

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first Hastings Comic Con will take place at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15, produced by The Guildhall Trust.

Spokeswoman Rosie Field said: “Operators of Hastings White Rock since February 2024, the Trust produce the successful annual Portsmouth Comic Con and will be using their expertise and contacts to produce a similarly spectacular event for Hastings.

“The two-day event will be packed full of activities and attractions for geeks and kids of all ages as the biggest family friendly Comic Con of its kind in the town. Audiences can expect to meet some of the greatest writers and illustrators in the industry, alongside stars of the screen and the world of cosplay.

“Joker Squad, the popular charity costume group, will be bringing their immersive Star Wars experiences to the event, and a Paint & Take workshop with fantasy painters Everstromn Hobbies is already confirmed. More traders, workshops, panels, games, activities and a line-up of guests will be announced soon. Billed as an affordable day out, early bird tickets are available until Friday, February 28 2025.”

Tickets £1-£12. Concessions available for 65+ and U16s. Tickets are for morning or afternoon entry

https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk/whats-on/event/hastings-comic-con-2025/

The White Rock is a 1,066-seated venue (1,870 standing) in Hastings. Originally the East Sussex Hospital, the building was replaced with the White Rock Pavilion, which was opened by Edward, Prince of Wales in April 1927. It was built for the Hastings Municipal Orchestra. The Pavilion underwent a further remodification in 1937 and again in 1985 when it was renamed the White Rock Theatre.

Since 1 February 2024, the White Rock has been operated by the Guildhall Trust, a registered charity whose vision is to become “one of the country’s leading cultural organisations which places its communities at the centre of everything it does, inspiring, entertaining, and transforming lives while delivering an engaging ‘get involved’ programme of activity for the community.”

“With a wealth of experience, knowledge, and proven success as the sole operator of Portsmouth Guildhall since 2011, The Guildhall Trust has a background of delivering a high-quality programme and achieving commercial sustainability, while also delivering social impact.”