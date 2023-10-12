Countdown to Beachy Head Marathon challenges

Thousands of runners are getting ready to put their best feet forward for the annual Beachy Head Marathon on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October.

Runners of all abilities will be taking part in the events on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October.

With thousands of runners expected across the weekend, new start times have been announced for this year’s races and volunteer marshals are also needed to help on both days.

Beachy Head Marathon

The Beachy Head Marathon, Beachy Head Ultramarathon and Beachy Head 10K are on Saturday 21 October with the Beachy Head Half Marathon on Sunday 22 October.

On Saturday, the start time for the Ultramarathon is 7.30am followed by the Marathon at 8.30am and the 10K run at 9am. Sunday’s Half Marathon will begin at 8am.

The Beachy Head Marathon is one of the biggest off-road marathons in the UK, and the standard 26.2-mile marathon route takes in the picturesque villages of Alfriston, Litlington and Jevington, also passing through the Cuckmere Valley, Seven Sisters, Friston Forest and Beachy Head - the UK’s highest chalk sea cliff.

The marathon course includes 300 steps, 14 gates and the equivalent elevation of 1,318m along the epic South Downs National Park route. The Ultra Marathon will see the athletes take on an extended version of the course at an incredible 52km.

The 10K challenge will set off with a route comprising of breathtaking views and challenges, taking a shorter looping route across the Downs to Belle Tout Lighthouse and back.

The route of Sunday’s Half Marathon, now in its fourth year, will encompass much of the marathon route detouring into new surroundings which still have that amazing, picturesque scenery.

Setting off from Duke’s Drive, all the events feature a range of abilities from beginners, walkers and joggers to world class runners.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “We are looking forward to welcoming back everyone to this year’s marathon challenges whether they are taking part in the 10K or Beachy Head Ultramarathon.

“These events attract runners from all over the country and beyond and is a welcome boost to our tourism economy here in Eastbourne in the autumn. I hope all the athletes, their friends, families and spectators who line the route enjoy the wonderful atmosphere these challenges create – all set against a backdrop of some of the country’s most stunning scenery.”

Spectators are encouraged to show their support and cheer on the participants along the route.

A lone piper will play at the start point on Saturday and also the West Dean steps leading up to the Cuckmere.

The Brighton & Hove Buses Coaster route covers many viewing spots along the way and the Seven Sisters Visitor Centre and Beachy Head offer the best viewing spots with car parking, refreshments and toilets.

Road closures will be in operation on Duke’s Drive, Upper Duke’s Drive and in the villages of Litlington and Alfriston on Saturday 21 October for safety reasons, with access to businesses maintained.

The Beachy Head Marathon is supported by Group 1 Hailsham BMW, Tempo Running Shop, Bedes School, Euro Self Drive and the Lansdowne Hotel.

All courses run from the start and finish line on Duke’s Drive, outside Bede’s School, with Saturday’s participants expected back by 5:30pm and Sunday’s athletes due back by 12.30pm.

To volunteer as a marshal along the route telephone 01323 415442 or email [email protected].