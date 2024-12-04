Counting the days until Snow White opens in Eastbourne

The countdown is officially on for this year’s Devonshire Park pantomime spectacular Snow White, starring Eastbourne favourites Martyn Knight, Tucker and Carli Norris plus Georgie Hales and Ben Tyler who make their Eastbourne panto debut with the show which opens on December 6.

Snow White is the 23rd pantomime from the Devonshire Park Theatre team. Tickets are priced from £13. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “Preparations are well underway with the countdown clock ticking! While opening night of Friday, December 6 seems a long way off, the work behind the scenes is already frenetic to make this spectacular show a reality.

“The tale of the fairest of them all is a traditional family classic but given a delicious Eastbourne Theatres twist – packed with live music, beautifully designed costumes and a hugely talented cast, this year’s show is sure to be a colourful feast of a show.

“The cast includes Carli Norris who returns this year as the Wickedest Queen in panto-land, in addition to her TV roles in EastEnders as Belinda Slater, Holby City, Hollyoaks and Doctors Carli’s West End work includes Pygmalion.

“Theres laughs guaranteed from Eastbourne favourites Tucker as Herbie the Huntsman with a difference who is back for his 11th Devonshire Park pantomime and Martyn Knight as Dame Dolly who returns for his 19.

“Ben Tyler takes the role of Prince Simon. Ben is an established West End performer, most recently starring in The Book of Mormon, his other West End credits include Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables.

“Georgie Hales is the picture-perfect Snow White, her previous credits include Peter Pan the Arena Spectacular and she has local links as her family come from Mayfield.

“The young company this year are once again made up of talented local youngsters who were all hand-picked after an intensive audition process which saw an absolute wealth of local talent. Eastbourne’s pantomimes are famed for giving audiences a true live theatre experience, with a full band, beautiful costumes designed and created especially for the show and of course lots of enchanting onstage effects. A perfect introduction to live theatre for little ones – and a magical experience for older theatre goers as everyone knows pantomime has the magic to leave audiences filled with childlike wonder again, no matter their age!”

The show runs until January 12.