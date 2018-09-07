Country church issues urgent appeal for bell ringers

The bells of St Peter’s Church, Chailey, are in danger of falling silent.

That’s the warning in the September issue of the parish magazine.

It said that recently the number of bell ringers at the church has reduced, for various reasons, to the point where there is a real prospect that the bells will be silent on some Sundays or, possibly, permanently.

Now a recruitment drive has been launched. Ringing takes place from 9.25am until 9.55am on Sundays, with practice between 8pm and 9pm on Monday evenings.

In the past new ringers have been trained from 7.30pm on Mondays, but during October there is an opportunity for longer sessions.

Some people take a while to master handling a bell, while others can, literally, control it in one session.

Usually it takes a few weeks to master the art, but bell ringing is not difficult to pick up and is an interesting pastime.

If you would like to learn, or find out what is involved, please contact Brenda Matthews on 01825 723978 for further details.