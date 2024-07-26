Country Music Festival announced for 2025, with proceeds going to charity
The three-day festival is taking place between 4th-6th July 2025 at Park Farm Camping in Bodiam. With fun for all the family (including your pets), the festival promises to bring the exciting world of country music to the rolling hills of Sussex.
All proceeds from the festival are being donated to People’s Animal Welfare Society, a charity dedicated to rescuing and rehoming animals. A spokesperson from the festival has said “Our aim is to raise as much money and awareness for our partner charity, PAW Society, as well as bring a family-friendly country music festival experience to Sussex”.
But what can you expect? There will be 2 stages of live music, camping and luxury camping experiences, food and merchandise stalls, rodeo bull rides, countryoke, food eating competitions, VIP areas and so much more!
So it’s time to dust off your boots and hat, because this event promises to be an unforgettable experience.
You can sign up for email updates on headline acts, ticket releases and more by heading to roadhouseweekender.co.uk
For any questions, please contact [email protected]
Come and be part of the Roadhouse Weekender - where music, fun and a fantastic cause come together!
