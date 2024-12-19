County Council committed to resolving the ongoing situation on A29, Pulborough

West Sussex County Council is continuing its efforts to resolve the ongoing situation with the A29, Church Hill in Pulborough following a landslide which occurred in late December 2022. Over this period, our focus has remained on reaching a resolution for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors across Pulborough.

The landslide occurred at the narrowest part of the A29, where both sides are flanked by steep embankments. Shortly after the landslide, geo-technical experts assessed the embankments and advised it is not safe to fully reopen the road to vehicles and pedestrians due to the established instability of the land on both sides.

The embankments are in private ownership and the council does not have legal rights to enter or carry out work required on this private land without the permission of the owners. We have engaged in lengthy discussions with the landowners, but we have been unable to agree a way forward that would allow us to solve the situation.

The council agreed to meet all costs and carry any liabilities associated with the work required to fully re-open the road, however an agreement could not be reached that was acceptable to all parties on the practicalities of such works and the investigations required to design the solution.

West Sussex County Council

As a result of not being able to reach an agreement as quickly as we had hoped, we installed traffic lights and concrete blocks to allow safe single-file traffic in April 2023. This has provided a workable but temporary solution.

The challenge the council faces in achieving a long-term solution remains the private ownership of the embankments. Legal options to address the lack of an agree solution are limited and the statutory notices served on the landowners to allow work on the embankments have been referred by them to the magistrates’ court system which has been beset by delay. There is now however a prospect of some progress as an initial court hearing has been set for early January.

The County Council will however leave other legal routes under active consideration if this route to have the planned works approved through the courts does not provides the much needed solution in a timely way.

In the meantime, the single lane signal-controlled arrangement is regularly reviewed to ensure it provides a safe and workable temporary solution.

The council remains committed to exploring all options to resolve the situation, including continuing to engage with the landowners if they are open to further discussion. We are also liaising with the Parish Council regarding next steps once we are in a position to make progress.