County ensures East Sussex village’s Early Years education can continue

A school in East Sussex is taking over a pre-school to ensure that early years provision can continue in the village. The decision was made by Cllr Bob Standley at a meeting earlier this week.

Little Punnets has provided childcare and education for two-to-five-year-olds in Punnetts Town since 2009. However, the Trustees asked the county-council run Punnetts Town Community Primary School to take over its classes.

The go-ahead has been given by Conservative Cllr Bob Standley, the county’s lead member for Education, to reduce the school’s admission age so that the nursery classes can continue and provide a valuable service to local families.

“A consultation was carried out and all respondents were fully supportive of the move”, said Cllr Standley. “I am fully supportive of retaining this important and much-needed early years provision in the community and am happy to adjust the school’s age range to accommodate this.”