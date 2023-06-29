NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

County ensures East Sussex village’s Early Years education can continue

A school in East Sussex is taking over a pre-school to ensure that early years provision can continue in the village. The decision was made by Cllr Bob Standley at a meeting earlier this week.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST

Little Punnets has provided childcare and education for two-to-five-year-olds in Punnetts Town since 2009. However, the Trustees asked the county-council run Punnetts Town Community Primary School to take over its classes.

The go-ahead has been given by Conservative Cllr Bob Standley, the county’s lead member for Education, to reduce the school’s admission age so that the nursery classes can continue and provide a valuable service to local families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A consultation was carried out and all respondents were fully supportive of the move”, said Cllr Standley. “I am fully supportive of retaining this important and much-needed early years provision in the community and am happy to adjust the school’s age range to accommodate this.”

The change takes effect from 1 September 2023.