COUNTY NEWS: Can you cook an egg outside in Sussex heatwave?

As the heatwave continues to grip the county, I thought it was time to conduct a little eggxperiment.

Would I be able to scramble an egg on the asphalt in the car park outside our office?

Reporter James Butler answered the age-old question: what came first, the fried pavement egg or a scrambled puddle? Picture: Michael Drummond

Although the Met Office has reported temperatures reaching at least 26 degrees along the south coast, it was not quite not enough to heat up the pavement to egg-frying levels.

Instead of a sizzle as the white hit the ground, I was met with silence. It turns out that it needs to reach 55 degrees to cook – and even then, it will take 20 minutes, according to livescience.com.

Thankfully, the bonnet of my colleague James Connaughton’s car had heated up much quicker – and after a bit of persuasion, we were ready for take two.

This proved much more successful, but it was still far from a delicious breakfast treat... unless you are a seagull.

Watch the video above to see my attempt at car bonnet cookery. Nigella: eat your heart out.

