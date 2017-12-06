COUNTY NEWS: eBay seller puts 50p coin up for sale for £2 million

A seller on eBay has put a commemorative 50p coin up for sale with a hefty £2m price tag.

The seller, going by the name of ‘jasonlparish’, describes the coin as ‘very rare and beautifully crafted’, with free shipping included.

Several other sellers have put up the coin for sale at similar price tags, with one asking for £5m for a bag containing more than 10 of the same commemorative 50p piece.

But the coin might not be as rare as people think as coin verification website Change Checker estimates that 6.7 million Battle of Hastings coins are currently in circulation.

The 50p piece was minted in 2016 to commemorate the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

The coin shows King Harold with an arrow through his eye, as depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry.

In October last year Hastings mayor Judy Rogers and mayor of Battle, David Furness travelled to the Royal Mint in Llantrisant in the Welsh valleys to see the special coins being made.