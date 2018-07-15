COUNTY NEWS: Is this a UFO? Sussex woman spots ‘bright orange orb’

A Sussex woman has been left baffled by a ‘bright orange orb’ which she spotted hovering in skyline during the early hours of this morning.

She is now asking other residents if they spotted the mystery object.

Michelle Kostic is asking other residents if they spotted the mystery object too

Michelle Kostic, from Worthing, said: “Last night, from 3am to 4am, I watched a bright orange orb hovering in skyline and another object go past it with a flashing blue light.

“I realised neither were making a sound. When the sky started to get lighter all the stars disappeared but the object stayed.

“It had bright stream lights radiating from it. I just wondered if anyone else saw it or am I just going nuts?”

This is not the first possible UFO sighting in Sussex. Read our other stories here:

UFO fled night sky ‘like Star Trek’s Enterprise’

VIDEO: UFO spotted over Worthing

Bizarre UFO sighting leaves pensioner baffled