County News: Police get ready for New Year’s Eve

Many people will be heading to Brighton and Hove to celebrate New Year’s Eve at the various clubs, bars and restaurants - and the message from police is ‘plan ahead and be safe’.

Brighton and Hove Police are preparing for one of their busiest nights of the year as hundreds of extra people are expected to visit the seaside city to see in the new year and police say they are working extra hard to prepare for the night to make sure everyone can enjoy the festivities and celebrate safely.

With New Year’s Eve falling on a Sunday this year it is expected that visitor numbers will be up on previous year’s in the many pubs, bars and clubs that Brighton and Hove has to offer.

Increased police teams will be working across the city to keep people safe.

Inspector Nick Dias, who is running the operation, said: “Our officers will be very visible in the city during the evening and into the early hours. We will be talking to people and making sure they are enjoying themselves while staying safe.

“New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest nights for Brighton and we know people come from all over the country to celebrate. We want to make sure people remember it for the right reasons and they can get home safely and start 2018 positively.

“We are asking people to stay with friends and look after each other. We want people to have fun, but want to make sure they drink responsibly and know their limits. Start planning now, how you are getting home, who with and where you will be staying so you don’t get caught out on the night.

“Also please stay away from the sea and the shoreline. The waters are freezing at this time of year.”

Officers will be working closely with partners out in the city and Safe Space will be operating in West Street as is the norm on Fridays and Saturdays.

This offers a safe and friendly place for those who require help or assistance, offering somewhere safe, dry and warm with access to a hot drink or cold soft drink and where they can make free phone calls to friends, family or a taxi