COUNTY NEWS: Pride website crashes as Britney fans rush to buy tickets

Brighton Pride’s website has gone down this morning as fans rushed to buy tickets for the Pride Festival, which Britney Spears is headlining.

When Pride organisers announced on January 23 that Britney would be headlining the event in Preston Park, first release tickets quickly sold out.

Brighton Pride parade (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

This morning at 8am (February 1), second release tickets were released for the LGBTQ celebration, but it wasn’t long before Pride’s website crashed.

A statement on Pride’s Twitter account said: “2nd release Pride Festival tickets went on sale at 8am today.

“Despite running 16 servers and a dedicated database server our website is still struggling to cope.

“Please bear with us while out tech team try and resolve the issue.”

Britney’s appearance at Pride kicks off her European tour performing her Las Vegas show ‘Britney - Piece of Me’.

Announcing the news last week, the pop star said: “I’m so excited to be kicking off my UK tour this summer at Brighton Pride! I guarantee it’s going to be a night to remember and can’t wait to sing and dance with all of my LGBTQ fans.”

Brighton Pride Festival takes place on Saturday, August 4, after a parade through the city.

This year’s community parade celebrates the 40th anniversary of the rainbow flag.

Pride is also running a new festival at Preston Park on Sunday, August 5; LoveBn1Fest, with Nile Rodgers and CHIC headlining.