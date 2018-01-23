COUNTY NEWS: Sussex actress nominated for Oscar

Lesley Manville has been nominated for best supporting actress at the Oscars, for her role as Cyril in Phantom Thread.

The actress, 61, was born in Brighton, grew up in Hove, and is believed to live in East Grinstead, West Sussex.

She is known for her work with director Mike Leigh, and has had a career in film television and the stage.

Her ex-husband Gary Oldman was also nominated for an Oscar, for actor in a leading role in Darkest Hour.

The 90th Academy Award nominations were announced today (January 23), and this year’s Oscar winners will be announced on Sunday, March 4.