COUNTY NEWS: Two rescued from second floor fire

Two people were rescued after a fire broke out at a second floor flat on Saturday (January 6) night, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) has confirmed.

Six fire engines were called to reports of a fire at Guildbourne Court, Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, at 7.54pm on Saturday.

Two people were rescued from the fire at a second floor flat, in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Fire crews used one hose reel to help contain the fire, according to a spokesman.

Two people who were in the building when the fire broke out were led to safety by fire crews.

A spokesman for WSFRS said: “One person had to be checked over by ambulance crews.

“Three pieces of breathing apparatus were used at the scene.”

The fire broke out at a second floor flat, in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Fire crews left the scene at 9.39pm.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by Sussex Police.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the investigation is ‘ongoing’.

