COUNTY NEWS: ‘Well-loved’ couple injured in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Colleagues of two people injured in the Grand Canyon accident are ‘devastated’ by the news.

Newly-weds Jonathan Udall, 32, and Ellie Milward, 29, who work for the Yorkshire Building Society and are believed to be from Brighton, were caught up in the helicopter crash on Saturday (February 10).

Three other Britons from Worthing, Becky Dobson, 27, her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and his brother Jason Hill, 32, were killed in the crash.

Jonathan, who says he lives in Brighton on his Facebook page, and Ellie were injured alongside Jennifer Barham, 39 and the pilot Scott Booth, 42.

Gary Fowler, director of retail network at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Jon and Ellie are two well-loved colleagues and everyone who works with them is devastated about what has happened. We’re staying in touch with their families and hope to hear positive news soon.”

Ellie works as a development manager at the company and Jon is a regional manager, the Yorkshire Building Society said.

Colleagues of Stuart Hill, who worked at Lookers Mercedes-Benz in Portslade as a car salesman, have paid tribute to him.

A Lookers spokesperson said: “We are sad to confirm that Stuart Hill was an employee of Lookers. We are shocked to hear of this tragic accident and our deepest condolences go to Stuart’s family.

“He was a popular, highly valued and greatly respected member of the Lookers Mercedes team in Brighton and he will be sorely missed by all of his colleagues, customers and friends in the business.”

Becky Dobson worked at Vets4Pets in Lyon’s Farm in Sompting Road, Worthing.

A spokesman for Vets4Pets said: “We were all devastated to learn of Becky’s loss in this tragic accident. She will be greatly missed by all her colleagues in the practice and by our clients. Our thoughts are with Becky’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Laywer Jason Hill was ‘well respected and loved by all those who worked with him at the firm’, his employer has said.

Claire Rowe, chief executive at Shoosmiths LLP, said: “Jason Hill was a corporate lawyer within our Milton Keynes office who was well respected and loved by all those who worked with him at the firm.

“Jason joined Shoosmiths as a trainee, before qualifying into our corporate department in 2011.

“He was hardworking, full of energy and enjoyable to work with, and we are greatly saddened by the news of his death and that of his brother Stuart. Our immediate thoughts are with their family at this very difficult and tragic time.”

The parents of Jason and Stuart Hill paid tribute to their ‘wonderful sons’, here.

And the community is set to come together at a prayer service for the victims in Worthing on Friday.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are providing support to the families of six British visitors involved in a helicopter accident at the Grand Canyon on 10 February, and we are in close contact with the US emergency services.”