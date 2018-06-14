Couple open their garden gates for Alzheimer’s fundraiser

Susan and Tony Luckin are opening their beautiful garden in Seaford on Saturday, June 30 to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Guests will be able to enjoy a wander around the beautiful gardens at High Trees at 83 Firle Road, and stunning woodland before enjoying hot drinks and sweet treats. There will also be plants and books for sale and a raffle. Gates are open from 11am-4.30pm.

Tickets for adults are £6, price includes tea and cake, and children go for free.

All proceeds from the event will go to Alzheimer’s Research UK, which powers world class studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia. There are 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK, one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition. For further details, contact hightreesgarden@hotmail.com