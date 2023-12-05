Covers announces date for annual hospice fundraising week
Covers Timber & Builders Merchants is delighted to announce its annual Help for Hospices fundraising week is taking place between Monday 11th and Friday 15th December.
The Help for Hospices initiative reflects Covers' dedication to supporting the healthcare institutions that play a crucial role in their communities. By involving customers, staff, and the local community, Covers makes a meaningful impact on the lives of those who depend on the vital services provided by the charities.
Across its branch network, Covers is aiming to raise £30,000 during the week for 12 hospices located in the South East. This figure will add to the £217,000 that the Help for Hospices initiative has raised since it launched in 2015.
The week will see all Covers branches actively fundraising for their respective local hospices, with the company pledging to contribute £1 for every metre of 4x2 timber sold during the week.
On Friday 15th December, each Covers depot will host a special fundraising day, when the teams will don Christmas jumpers or fancy dress and have an array of homemade cakes available for purchase, with all proceeds contributing to the fundraising goal.
Rupert Green, Chairman at Covers Timber & Builders Merchants, commented:
"Since its inception in 2015, Covers' Help for Hospices has made a significant difference to many people in our areas. We are delighted to continue this tradition and are committed to making a positive impact on the communities we serve. To date, we have proudly donated £217,000 through this initiative, and we look forward to raising even more funds this year to support the essential services provided by hospices across the South East.
“In advance, thank you to everyone who visits and contributes to our fundraising.”
The hospices being supported by Covers’ Help for Hospices fundraising week are:
- Demelza Hospices in South East London and North Kent
- Hospice in the Weald in Tunbridge Wells, Kent
- Martlets Hospice in Brighton, East Sussex
- Mountbatten Hampshire in Southampton, Hampshire
- Naomi House & Jacksplace in Winchester, Hampshire
- Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice in Farnham, Surrey
- Pilgrims Hospice in Canterbury, Kent
- Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville, Hampshire.
- St Barnabas Hospices in Worthing, West Sussex
- St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley, West Sussex
- St Peter & St James Hospice in Lewes, East Sussex
- St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham, Chichester, West Sussex