Cow rescued after falling into ditch in Eastbourne

A cow has been rescued by firefighters after falling into a ditch in Eastbourne.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:44 am

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called at 8.19pm on Tuesday, August 30, to carry out an animal rescue in Hazelwood Avenue.

An ESFRS spokesperson added: “Firefighters from Crowborough (animal rescue unit) and Eastbourne attended.

“Firefighters used mud rescue paths and hydraulic equipment to rescue a cow who had fallen into a ditch and was stranded.”

Firefighters in Hazelwood Avenue, Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup

The cow was returned to its owner and firefighters left the scene at 10.36pm, according to the fire service.

