Cowbeech annual ‘Dig for Victory’

Cowbeech Bonfire Society Charitable Trust held the annual ‘Dig for Victory’ village show on a day that was possibly the warmest in its 22 year history.

The essence of the show is to reflect and maintain 1940s community values.

It included a display of military vehicles from the Second World War and re-enactors in authentic uniforms that were designed with much cooler climes in mind.

The large crowd that attended enjoyed tea and cake, beer and burgers and ice cream. Traditional sideshows such as the coconut shy were there to be relished along with innovative amusements such as maggot racing and the human vegetable machine all raised money for local causes.

The Companion Dog Show went ahead as planned with extra shade and plenty of water provided for the furry friends. The practices of growing your own fruit and vegetables, flower growing and arranging, home cookery, making preserves and craftwork were all on display and the best exhibits were rewarded with points and cash. Those with most points were awarded trophies presented to them by James Braxton of TV’s Antiques Road Trip fame.

Visitors were entertained throughout the afternoon by live performances from the Warbleton Brass Band and a medley of wartime vocals from local ‘Forces favourite’ Rosie Ann Page. All these popular entertainers have been booked again for August 4 2019. The event ended with a charity auction of products and artefacts donated by exhibitors.