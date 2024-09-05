Cowdray Heritage Trust re-opens the doors to its Visitor Centre

By Matilda Reid
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2024, 14:58 BST
Cowdray Heritage Trust were delighted to join with MADhurst and The Midhurst Society to welcome visitors to their newly refurbished Visitor Centre on Saturday 31st August as part of a D-Day Tribute walk.

Local historians Tania Pons and Phil Stringer led the tour which set off from Cowdray Ruins to Midhurst town centre, retracing the route taken by D-Day convoys, taking in points of interest on the way.

Of particular note was the East window at Midhurst Parish Church, installed in 1949 to replace a previous window destroyed in an air raid in 1943.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Cowdray Ruins Visitor Centre has undergone refurbishment works which have been supported by funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the newly configured Centre will enable the Trust to host events such as workshops, activities for younger visitors and talks, with visitors having the opportunity to purchase hot and cold drinks and light refreshments.

East Window at Midhurst Parish Church, installed in 1949placeholder image
East Window at Midhurst Parish Church, installed in 1949

Sally Guile, Operations Manager, said: “We were delighted to be invited to collaborate with MADurst and the Midhurst Society on this event.

"The Visitor Centre will be opening at weekends from Saturday 14th September.”

Related topics:Midhurst

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice