Cowdray Heritage Trust re-opens the doors to its Visitor Centre
Local historians Tania Pons and Phil Stringer led the tour which set off from Cowdray Ruins to Midhurst town centre, retracing the route taken by D-Day convoys, taking in points of interest on the way.
Of particular note was the East window at Midhurst Parish Church, installed in 1949 to replace a previous window destroyed in an air raid in 1943.
The Cowdray Ruins Visitor Centre has undergone refurbishment works which have been supported by funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the newly configured Centre will enable the Trust to host events such as workshops, activities for younger visitors and talks, with visitors having the opportunity to purchase hot and cold drinks and light refreshments.
Sally Guile, Operations Manager, said: “We were delighted to be invited to collaborate with MADurst and the Midhurst Society on this event.
"The Visitor Centre will be opening at weekends from Saturday 14th September.”
