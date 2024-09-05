Cowdray Heritage Trust re-opens the doors to its Visitor Centre

Cowdray Heritage Trust were delighted to join with MADhurst and The Midhurst Society to welcome visitors to their newly refurbished Visitor Centre on Saturday 31st August as part of a D-Day Tribute walk.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local historians Tania Pons and Phil Stringer led the tour which set off from Cowdray Ruins to Midhurst town centre, retracing the route taken by D-Day convoys, taking in points of interest on the way.

Of particular note was the East window at Midhurst Parish Church, installed in 1949 to replace a previous window destroyed in an air raid in 1943.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cowdray Ruins Visitor Centre has undergone refurbishment works which have been supported by funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the newly configured Centre will enable the Trust to host events such as workshops, activities for younger visitors and talks, with visitors having the opportunity to purchase hot and cold drinks and light refreshments.

East Window at Midhurst Parish Church, installed in 1949

Sally Guile, Operations Manager, said: “We were delighted to be invited to collaborate with MADurst and the Midhurst Society on this event.

"The Visitor Centre will be opening at weekends from Saturday 14th September.”