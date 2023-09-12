CPRE Sussex Brighton & Hove Group hosts first meeting
All welcome at first meeting of a new environmental group for Brighton & Hove.
The CPRE Sussex Brighton & Hove Group is holding its first meeting on Thursday, September 21.
Anyone interested in making the city a greener and more resilient place to live and work is invited to attend and help shape the agenda for this new group.
Chaired by former mayor Lizzie Deane, it aims to improve, defend and extend the city’s green spaces for everyone.
The meeting takes place at The Old Ship Hotel, Fecamp Room, from 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, September 21.