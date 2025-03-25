Craig Revel Horwood celebrates debut album with Guildford date

Strictly Come Dancing’s longest serving judge Craig Revel Horwood heads to Guildford for an evening of singing and stories from across his career in support of the Theatre’s Play Your Part campaign (Sunday, March 30, 7pm).

After starting as a dancer, Craig worked on the nation’s biggest musicals and became a choreographer, director and best-selling author. Craig’s also a singer, and to celebrate the release of his debut solo album, Revelations, he’ll show his skills during a night of big songs, tall tales and glamour.

The event is in aid of the Yvonne Arnaud Play Your Part Campaign which will transform the theatre and develop the building into a cultural community hub with theatre at its core. The work is due to be completed in the summer and will radically improve accessibility and create new multi-purpose spaces for wider community and artistic benefit; ensuring the theatre is able to meet the needs of the communities of Surrey for the next 50 years.

Tickets on https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/craig-revel-horwood or on 01483 44 00 00 (Mon-Sat, 10am to 5pm).

Craig said: “This show is unlike anything I’ve ever done. People aren’t going to see ‘The Judge Craig’. They’re going to see the real Craig. It’s about my life, it’s who I am. It’s the most personal tour I’ve ever done.”

Craig is delighted to support the Yvonne Arnaud: “I had a truly fabulous time there creating a wonderful musical called Beautiful and Damned. It’s a really creative space and as a company we were welcomed with loving arms by the entire team.’

“The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre shines as a star in Surrey due to its illustrious history, exceptional productions, community involvement, and commitment to providing a memorable theatrical experience for all.’

Craig turned 60 in January. His first ever job was West Side Story, and he took singing lessons as a child, in his native Australia. Music was in his life throughout his schooling: “It just seemed to be a very natural journey for me to go into musicals. I just loved performing in musicals until I was 30. People don't really know me as a singer because I've been in the background doing it, I suppose.’”

Other areas of his life took over. He became one of the UK’s most influential directors and choreographers, winning Laurence Olivier Award nominations for Spend Spend Spend and My One and Only. He directed the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester and was invited to join the judging panel for BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2004. As of 2025, he’s Strictly’s only original judge.

Strictly made him a household name as a stringent rule-follower who has dished out more low scores of ‘1’ than any other judge. But there are more strings to his bow, and singing is foremost among them. So, when the opportunity arose last year to record an album he jumped at the chance.

“I thought: ‘Come on, you're 60. Do it.’ My mum's always told me to get an album together, and do something. So, I thought: ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ I grew up in the era before things were recorded – so there are no recordings of my earlier performances in theatre. No one had mobile phones and all of that malarkey back then. Now everything is recorded, no matter what you do. I walk out the hotel room, and it's recorded by someone.”