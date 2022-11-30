Crawley and Brighton law firm welcomes new partner to build on expansion plans

Award-winning Sussex law firm Mayo Wynne Baxter has announced a new partner is joining its expanding practice at its Crawley and Brighton offices.

Nick Stockley arrives at Mayo Wynne Baxter with more than 15 years’ experience as a top commercial litigator and dispute resolution solicitor at firms in Sussex and London.

The move comes after Mayo Wynne Baxter’s merger with national legal and professional services group Ampa in the summer and is in line with its ambitious plans for growth in 2023 and beyond as it expands across Sussex, Surrey and Kent.

Stockley said: “Mayo Wynne Baxter has a strong reputation for first-class and highly professional client services. I’ve regarded the firm as a shining light for legal services in the south east since I moved from London to Sussex more than eight years ago, and I wanted to be part of that.”

As partner, Stockley, who will be working out of the Brighton and Crawley offices, will be tasked with developing Mayo Wynne Baxter’s commercial dispute resolution and insolvency services, growing the team and boosting client relationships. “I’m also looking forward to developing my own expertise alongside my new team members, and to filling in any potential service gaps there may be,” said Stockley.

“I hope to offer a full client litigation service and to work with insolvency specialists so that Mayo Wynne Baxter can offer clients from all walks of life sensible, robust and commercially viable advice in these fields.”

Mayo Wynne Baxter has been serving communities throughout the south east since it was founded in Lewes, East Sussex, around 150 years ago. The firm is currently engaged in ambitious plans for growth and a key initiative has been to attract the best talent from all over the country.

Dean Orgill, chief executive at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “We’re expanding into new fields and our client numbers are growing, so to welcome someone of Nick’s calibre onto the team will be a real benefit to the firm. We’re thrilled that someone with his experience and expertise wants to join us on this exciting phase of our journey.”