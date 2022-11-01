Crawley artist crowdfunds more than £1400 in aid of Alzheimer's Research UK

Award-winning and critically-acclaimed artist Fiona, from Crawley, loves nothing more than painting landscapes in her distinctive and contemporary style. Exploring the world’s wild and natural landscapes helps Fiona to recharge her mental ‘batteries’ and unwind, a feeling she likes to reflect in her paintings. She works predominantly in oils to capture the tranquillity of her settings and her signature style often incorporates gold and silver leaf.

Fiona started writing poetry during lockdown which led to her running a weekly live show on Facebook called The Poetry of Painting - a collaborative project of poets from America to Australia who penned poems on the paintings of Fiona.

Fiona believes that art is about memory.Whether it’s visualising a place you’ve been, imagining a place that doesn't exist or even understanding your connection to a place, it will all rest on your memories.Your memories of who you are, what you’ve done, where you’ve been, and most importantly with whom those memories were created.

Beautiful Birches

Since childhood, Fiona’s mother loved taking her to places with wonderful natural scenery, which has subsequently inspired her landscape paintings.

As someone whose mother is in a care home due to Alzheimer’s, Fiona has witnessed the pain of losing those memories and losing that connection.

That’s why Fiona decided to publish a collection of poetry and painting in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Please check the successful crowdfunding page at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-poetry-of-painting-book-in-aid-of-alzheimers-research-uk

