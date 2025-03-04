Crawley author explores grief in new novel

Pieces of Us (published by Canelo, ISBN: 9781835981412) is the new book from Crawley-based author Eve Ainsworth.

Eve, aged 45, explained: “I came up with the idea of the book after exploring the idea of grief and how we recover from it. I had recently lost a close family member, and this had impacted on my story ideas and how I was feeling emotionally. At the same time, I was also reflecting on the complex issue of friendship and how toxic and damaging relationships can affect your life. I have certainly had a few toxic friendships in my life, one of which was nearly damaging to a relationship I was in.

“Pieces of Us is about a close friendship between three people Anna, Lottie and Jay and how their feelings and behaviours become dangerously intertwined. When Lottie dies and leaves Anna a ‘jar of joy’ full of memories and places that were special to them all, Anna is suddenly forced to face her past, relive painful memories and uncover secrets, in order to finally move forward. The book begins just after the death of Lottie, with Anna rocked by grief and then she receives the unexpected gift of the Jar of Joy.

“Pieces of Us is a heartbreaking, yet hopeful book for fans of PS I Love You, The Memory of Us and The Last Letter for Your Lover.

“I have written two other books for adults Duckling, which came out in 2022 and Somebody I Used to Love which came out last year.

“Aside from my adult books, I am an award-winning children’s author and have written over 20 books for middle-grade and teen readers including All To Play For which was shortlisted for the William Hill Sports Book Award and Finding Her Feet which was included in Blue Peter’s Book club.

“I have written for as long as I can remember. In fact the first book I sent to a publisher was at the age of seven. The book was called Muddles the Mouse and I was sent a big box of books by the publishing house and a letter encouraging me to keep writing. So I did!”

Eve has a number of events coming up: “I am chairing a romance panel with authors Laura Wilkinson and Lisa Brace for Crawley Wordfest on Friday, March 14 from 19.30-21.30 (free tickets available on the Crawley Wordfest account).

“And I’m featuring on a panel at the Forthwrite Womens Festival of Writing at the Hawth, Crawley on March 30 speaking about Perseverance and Resilience with Dorothy Koomson, Umi Sinha and Debi Apler (tickets available on www.forthwrite.co.uk).”