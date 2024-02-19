Crawley Borough Council set to declare a housing emergency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The level of demand is outstripping the supply of available units, both in terms of temporary accommodation, but also more permanent accommodation. Those in real housing need are having to be placed in accommodation that may not meet their needs, may not even be in the borough and may be for long periods of time. This is not a temporary situation – the prospects are for current trends to continue or worsen.

By declaring a housing emergency, the council would be seeking to draw attention to the situation, to explain to residents (especially those with acute housing needs) why the situation has arisen, and to seek greater support and action from government who hold many of the key levers needed to address the crisis.

Crawley is one of the worst affected areas in the country. A number of factors are driving increasingly unsustainable temporary accommodation costs, which have risen from £456,000 in 2018/19 to £5.7 million in 2023/24 – a 12-fold increase and a figure which now accounts for one pound in every three of the council's budget.

Other factors include:

the unaffordability of home ownership for an increasing number of people

a shrinking private rented sector with soaring rents (eight per cent increase in the last year) that makes this housing unaffordable for a growing number of people

the shortage of council and other social housing to meet demand

water neutrality planning restrictions imposed by Natural England either slowing down or preventing new development

the presence of four asylum contingency hotels in the town and the decision of the Home Office to disperse those seeking asylum directly into communities without a managed process or proper support in place

At February 6, 2024, this has resulted in:

2,796 applications made for the 243 housing units made available in the last eight months – more than 11 applicants per property

485 households, equating to 1,224 people, living in temporary accommodation

This is despite the council’s efforts to tackle these pressures including:

one of the best records in the country developing social housing, delivering over 1,600 affordable homes over the past 10 years, and continuing to bring new sites forward

buying additional properties such as the recent acquisition of 6-9 Ifield Road

retrofitting thousands of council homes with water saving devices, allowing the council to gain ‘water credits’ and build more homes

pursuing long leasing opportunities for temporary accommodation to increase supply and reduce costs

bidding for funding streams to support new affordable housing and temporary accommodation

using more than £500,000 of funding over the past two years to support people to stay in their accommodation and prevent them from becoming homeless

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of the Council, will be moving the motion, seconded by the Cabinet member for Housing, Councillor Ian Irvine. Councillor Jones said: “These driving forces are not in our control and, under the current funding arrangements, we do not have the resources to solve the problem alone.

“We urgently need help to deal with these pressures and call on the government to increase the Housing Benefit subsidy rate, which is currently frozen at 2011 levels. The cost of temporary accommodation has increased hugely since then.”