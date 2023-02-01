Crawley Borough Council welcomes new head of service

Crawley Borough Council has appointed a new Head of Community Services.

Georgina Bouette

Georgina Bouette will take on the role from 20 March following a rigorous selection process, which included tests, a presentation and panel interviews with officers and councillors.

Georgina will be responsible for delivering highly effective and efficient services to customers by managing Community Services.

She will oversee Parks, Open Spaces and Streetscene; Enforcement and Conciliation (Environmental Health, Licensing and Community Wardens); and Community Services – Community Development, Community Safety and Arts Development, Wellbeing, Health and Play.

Georgina is currently Communities and Wellbeing Manager at Arun District Council.

Georgina said: “I am delighted to be joining Crawley Borough Council in this exciting role and I am looking forward to working with everyone to meet our shared goals and support services that deliver tangible benefits for local communities.”

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “Our Community Services cover several parts of the council, including ‘quality of life’ services like parks, green spaces, arts and culture.

