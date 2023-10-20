Crawley care home celebrates its15th anniversary

A care home in Crawley is celebrating 15 years of delivering care for its residents.

Burleys Wood marked the milestone with a celebratory party, which included entertainment from pupils from St Andrews School Choir, as well as a performance from local folk singer, Jon McDevitt.

As well as residents, families and staff, other guests included the Mayor of Crawley, Jilly Hart, the leader of Crawley Borough Council, Michael Jones, and Shaw healthcare’s CEO, Russell Brown.

During the event there were also long service presentations, including three members of staff who have worked at the home since it opened. Another special mention was for resident, Irene Bennett, who has lived at Burleys Wood for 10 years, even holding her wedding reception at the home in 2016.

