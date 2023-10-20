Crawley care home celebrates its15th anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Burleys Wood marked the milestone with a celebratory party, which included entertainment from pupils from St Andrews School Choir, as well as a performance from local folk singer, Jon McDevitt.
As well as residents, families and staff, other guests included the Mayor of Crawley, Jilly Hart, the leader of Crawley Borough Council, Michael Jones, and Shaw healthcare’s CEO, Russell Brown.
During the event there were also long service presentations, including three members of staff who have worked at the home since it opened. Another special mention was for resident, Irene Bennett, who has lived at Burleys Wood for 10 years, even holding her wedding reception at the home in 2016.
Service manager, Erika Szalacsi, commented: “Staff, residents and our special guests enjoyed a lovely afternoon celebrating 15 years of providing care here at Burleys Wood. Recognising this significant milestone is important, and I would like to pay tribute to the staff who work hard to ensure that we provide the high standard of care we would want for our loved ones.” Burleys Wood care home is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with West Sussex County Council and provides residential care for up to 60 people including those living with dementia. Shaw is the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK.