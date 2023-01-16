Crawley children take on astronaut training

The day launched with fun filled space activities and learning, with children learning about life in space. Themes included how to stay fit in zero gravity, what you can eat in orbit and how astronauts are able to sleep in space.
The children also had the opportunity to design and build their own ‘stomp rockets’, competing to see who could make their spacecraft go the highest, as well as completing a number of challenges to develop their social, physical and mental skills.
The day was rounded off by a visit from a scientist from Fizz Pop Science, who taught the children more about space and air travel. EYFS Leader, Annabel Jannece commented, “what an amazing time was had by all of our children – my thanks to everyone who made this wonderful day possible.