Crawley children take on astronaut training

The children in EYFS at OLQOH Catholic Primary School, Crawley, enjoyed an out of this world experience recently, when they participated in an Astronaut Training Day

Astronauts in training

The day launched with fun filled space activities and learning, with children learning about life in space. Themes included how to stay fit in zero gravity, what you can eat in orbit and how astronauts are able to sleep in space.

The children also had the opportunity to design and build their own ‘stomp rockets’, competing to see who could make their spacecraft go the highest, as well as completing a number of challenges to develop their social, physical and mental skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad