Crawley date as Geoff Norcott offers Basic Bloke the sequel

After Basic Bloke comes Basic Bloke 2 – There’s No Bloke Without Fire, the latest tour from Geoff Norcott.

Geoff, star of shows including Have I Got News For You, Is University Really Worth It?, The Last Leg, Would I Lie to You?, Live At The Apollo and 8 Out of 10 Cats, will be taking in venues including Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on September 28, The Old Market, Brighton on October 19 and The Hawth Theatre, Crawley on November 28.

“After the last tour I was thinking that comics usually waste a lot of time coming up with clever titles and puns for their next tour. So I just I thought what could be more basic and blokey than just doing Basic Bloke the sequel but then I realised there were a couple of problems with that. As my wife pointed out, a lot of people think that sequels are not very good and also a lot of people might think that a sequel is just an extension of the first tour in some way.

“But actually this tour goes into a lot of new territory and a lot of new discussions. As sequels go, it's more Empire Strikes Back than Jaws 2!

“I'm looking at things like my son and at our father-son relationship. He’s nine, and I think it's about how much you indoctrinate your children with your own hobbies and actually so far so good. He likes Star Wars, cricket and curry.”

Geoff will also be addressing the fact that we've now got a Labour government. Political comedy has long been his thing, but certainly not on the Labour side of the argument. But he was prepared to give them a chance. He now definitely counts himself as “none of the above.”

Geoff will also be looking at the post-woke era: “There is some discussion whether things are quite as sensitive now as they used to be. There seemed to be a hyper focus on comedians regularly getting into trouble for saying the wrong thing a few years ago but I do think that's changed a little bit now. I think we all self-censored quite a lot during that time and there always seemed to be people taking things literally or figuratively in the wrong way but it is better now, I think.”

As for the parenting, Geoff’s son, as Geoff says, “seems to accept the logic of not having a smartphone but at the same time I'm trying to prepare him for a different age, a more liberal touchy feely age and I'm echoing some messages that I might not totally believe in myself but he does seem to like me which is a good thing and he is smart and he is kind, and it must be quite annoying to hear a parent being quite so satisfied. But I do think that parenting is not as hard as a lot of people make it out to be. It's about being kind and supporting them and looking after them and not hitting them though maybe leaving the idea that perhaps you might. I think you do need a sense of discipline but I do think that I'm probably a lot soppier than I realise. I like to spend an awful lot of time telling him just how great he is!”