Crawley man, 29, dies in road crash

Police say that the man was riding a bicycle when he was involved in a collision with a black Nissan Qashqai shortly before 5.45pm in Old Crawley Road, near the New House Business Centre.

A spokesman said: “A 29-year-old man from Crawley who was cycling was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage in the area to come forward, particularly if they saw either the cyclist or the vehicle travelling in the area shortly before the collision.”

Sussex Police