Crawley MP Henry Smith MP votes to stop small boat crossings

The Crawley MP voted for the Illegal Migration Bill at second reading on Monday, March 13.
Henry said: “Travelling illegally on a small boat across the English Channel to reach one of the most compassionate countries in the world is no way for an immigration system to operate. There is nothing compassionate about allowing people smugglers to operate.
“Not least, it puts the lives of those undertaking such perilous journeys in danger and I welcome measures which will ensure no more souls are lost in the Channel.
“We know that more than 45,000 people illegally crossed the Channel in small boats last year, putting pressure on local public services and abusing our laws and asylum protections to remain here. Indeed, many arriving in small boats originate from safe countries and travel through safe countries to skip the queue.
“This is inherently unfair not only on British taxpayers but on those who come to the UK legally: including those in need of our help and support.
“People in Crawley are right to demand that their Government secures our nation’s borders and this is a cause I’ve continued to pursue.
“The UK is and always will be a generous and compassionate country. Since 2015, we have welcomed 480,000 people including those fleeing Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria and Hong Kong.
“The Government have been clear that once it has stopped the boats, it will do more to support those who genuinely need our help, by expanding safe and legal routes.
“The Prime Minister and the Home Secretary have been right to act on this issue and have already delivered the largest ever small boats deal with France, a new agreement with Albania, a new Small Boats Operational Command with some 700 new staff, tougher immigration enforcement, a tighter system for processing modern slavery claims and a plan to clear the initial asylum backlog by the end of 2023 and move migrants out of expensive hotels.”
The Bill will ensure that;• anyone entering the UK illegally will be detained immediately and removed to a safe country within weeks.• anyone entering the UK illegally will not be able to claim asylum in the UK: instead their claim will be heard in Rwanda or another safe third country. This means the 90 per cent of arrivals who claimed asylum in 2022 would no longer be able to stay in the UK.• anyone entering the UK illegally will not be able to access the modern slavery system in the UK. They will only be able to delay removal if they are required by UK law enforcement to co-operate with an investigation or prosecution.• anyone entering the UK illegally will have no ability to make spurious and late claims to frustrate removal.• any human rights claims will be heard after removal, with the only exception to this being an extremely small number of claimants able to show ‘compelling’ evidence they face a ‘real risk’ of ‘serious and irreversible harm’ in the specific safe country they are being sent to.