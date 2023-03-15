Crawley MP Henry Smith MP votes to stop small boat crossings

This week Henry Smith MP voted in Parliament to stop illegal English Channel small boat crossings which risk lives, fuel the people smuggling trade, and place an unacceptable burden on British taxpayers.

The Crawley MP voted for the Illegal Migration Bill at second reading on Monday, March 13.

Henry said: “Travelling illegally on a small boat across the English Channel to reach one of the most compassionate countries in the world is no way for an immigration system to operate. There is nothing compassionate about allowing people smugglers to operate.

“Not least, it puts the lives of those undertaking such perilous journeys in danger and I welcome measures which will ensure no more souls are lost in the Channel.

“We know that more than 45,000 people illegally crossed the Channel in small boats last year, putting pressure on local public services and abusing our laws and asylum protections to remain here. Indeed, many arriving in small boats originate from safe countries and travel through safe countries to skip the queue.

“This is inherently unfair not only on British taxpayers but on those who come to the UK legally: including those in need of our help and support.

“People in Crawley are right to demand that their Government secures our nation’s borders and this is a cause I’ve continued to pursue.

“The UK is and always will be a generous and compassionate country. Since 2015, we have welcomed 480,000 people including those fleeing Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria and Hong Kong.

“The Government have been clear that once it has stopped the boats, it will do more to support those who genuinely need our help, by expanding safe and legal routes.

“The Prime Minister and the Home Secretary have been right to act on this issue and have already delivered the largest ever small boats deal with France, a new agreement with Albania, a new Small Boats Operational Command with some 700 new staff, tougher immigration enforcement, a tighter system for processing modern slavery claims and a plan to clear the initial asylum backlog by the end of 2023 and move migrants out of expensive hotels.”